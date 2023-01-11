Trustees OK new high school equivalency policy

ELKO – The Elko County School District Board of Trustees, which reorganized on Jan. 10, has approved a new policy for high school equivalency assessment that mirrors state statute but will be easier to access and easier to read than the Nevada law.

Paul Allen, director of secondary education for the ECSD, said the policy will “align with what the law says,” and told the board on Jan. 10 that it is “just an effort to make it clear how we conduct our business.”

Trustee Jeff Durham questioned why the policy was necessary because “it’s a direct mirror of NRS (Nevada Revised Statutes),” and Superintendent Clayton Anderson answered that the district has many policies that are the same as state statutes, but often people only see the school policies.

“This is very much for the purposes of all the normal people that have to deal with this all the time,” so when kids and parents need to see the policy, it is “very frustrating to have to deal with something that says see NRS,” Anderson said. “It is nice to have something in place at your local school district where you can see that.”

He said searching through state statutes is “exhausting.”

Allen said school policies are the first place that he looks when a question comes up, and he agreed they are a lot easier to find on “board docs” that state statutes. Policies are accessible through the district website.

The new policy refers to an assessment that in Elko County is the HiSET test, Judy Wintermote, an adult education instructor for the school district, said by phone Jan. 11. The HiSET by PSI Exams is similar to the General Educational Development (GED) test but there are some differences, she said.

Wintermote recommends students and parents check with her for information on pre-testing, testing, the cost of testing and additional details. Wintermote, in Elko, and Dean Stevens at West Wendover provide preparation for testing but not the testing. Local testing is done at Great Basin College.

The new, short policy states that young people may, “upon approval by the Board of Trustees, take a high school equivalency assessment” if they are at least 16 but less than 17 years old, submit a form approved by the school district, have written permission from a parent or guardian, haven’t graduated from a high school, and are not enrolled in a high school.

They also must satisfactorily complete the district’s adult education course or an approved alternative.

For those between the ages of 17 and 18 who haven’t graduated from high school and aren’t enrolled in a high school, they may take a high school equivalency assessment upon approval from the Nevada Department of Education.

The policy also states that those ages 17 and over are not required to complete an adult education course prior to taking a high school equivalency test.

Trustees questioned whether there was a prior policy that the new one replaces, and Trustee Matt McCarty said he didn’t find a specific policy.

Anderson said he didn’t think the district already had a policy on equivalency tests, but he would “look thoroughly.”

Durham also questioned whether the policy could include wording that if state statutes changed, the policy would change, however, Anderson said the administration keeps track of changes and would propose an update if needed.

The board, which organized at the Jan. 10 meeting and re-elected Teresa Dastrup as president and chose McCarty as board clerk, unanimously approved the new high school equivalency assessment policy.

New trustee Brooke Ballard was among those voting, but the other new trustee, Adriana Lara, was absent.

Both Ballard and Lara, along with Trustee Susan Neal, were elected to the new Capital Funding Committee that Anderson said will include representation from “all around the district.”

The aim is to be “constantly transparent” about capital improvement projects, look at the recently completed facility assessments and look at funding sources for capital improvements, whether through elections or other sources, Anderson said.

ECSD for years had a 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax funding source but that was defeated a couple years ago, and a bond proposal the following year for school construction money also failed at the ballot box.

In other organizational action for the new year, Durham continues as the liaison to the Nevada Association of School Boards, with Dastrup as the alternate, and Ballard and Neal were elected to the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, with Dr. Josh Byers as the alternate.

Neal continues as chair of the STARS Committee, and Byers will be on the Emergency Operations Committee. McCarty continues on the Debt Management Commission.