Two seek county fire chief post

ELKO – Two men with firefighting and fire management experience are in competition to become chief of the Elko County Fire Protection District, and they face interviews Thursday before the Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners.
Matthew Petersen is currently emergency manager for Elko County and acting fire chief for the district. Marcus Lesbo is fire management officer for the Nevada Division of Forestry. One of them would fill the position held by Linda Bingaman until her retirement at the end of October.
Bingaman’s title was fire district administrator, but Elko County Manager Rob Stokes said Tuesday that the fire commissioners decided to now call the position fire chief. The position oversees 16 fire stations in the county.
The fire commissioners, who also make up the Elko County Board of Commissioners, will be talking to the candidates at the 1:30 p.m. meeting Dec. 3 at the Nannini Administration Building.
Petersen wrote in his resume that he has “long and diverse” experience in fire management, including working for Elko County, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and the Nevada Division of Forestry. He has been the county’s emergency manager since Aug. 20 of this year.
“Elko County has provided me with a great opportunity to plan and coordinate for emergency services in Elko County, including responding to incidents and coordinating with national, state and local partners to ensure that staffing and coordination are met to provide support and services to the citizens of Elko County, as well as plan for Elko County to be prepared for incidents within Elko County and northern Nevada,” Petersen wrote.
He also stated that he has “assumed a large role in COVID mitigations, state coordination and planning throughout northern Nevada” in his county role and with the Forest Service.
Lesbo’s letters of recommendation include one from Forest Service District Ranger Joshua Nicholes that states he has worked closely with Lesbo over the past five years as part of the interagency fire program in Elko County.
Support Local Journalism
“I admire his leadership, dedication and professionalism,” Nicholes wrote. “Marcus is always focused on the protection of life, property and ensuring the health and safety of our fire personnel. His experience in fire suppression and dedication to make the best use of available resources to reduce the impacts of fire and reduce fire spread are clear in the operational decisions that he makes.”
Before Lesbo became fire management officer for NDF in November 2016, he was a battalion chief with NDF at Elko from February of 2016 until his promotion. Earlier, he was a fire caption with NDF at Spring Creek and was a firefighter and crew boss for NDF at Carlin from 2005 to 2017. He was a seasonal firefighter for NDF from 2000 to 2005.
The fire district was managed by NDF under contract with the county until 2015, when the Elko County Fire Protection District took over management.
Petersen was in Australia in December 2019 as one of 21 people chosen to assist and support Australia in its historic fire season, acting as an air attack group supervisor, according to his application packet.
Before taking the county position, he was a fire management specialist-deputy chief of planning for the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest at Sparks beginning in January 2017. He was also fire management officer for the BLM at Battle Mountain temporarily from December 2019 to April of this year.
Earlier, Petersen was an assistant fire management officer and battalion chief for the Forest Service at Blairsden, Calif., from April 2014 to June 2017.
Both candidates are certified in a wide range of firefighting, fire management and rescue skills, according to their application packets.
Petersen expects to have a degree in fire science/emergency management from Truckee Meadows Community College in 2021 and studied rangeland management/fire ecology at the University of Nevada, Reno. He also attended UNR’s Fire Science Academy.
Lesbo also studied fire science and received firefighter certificates at Truckee Meadows, and he studied physical education at the University of Montana Western at Dillon, Mont.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.