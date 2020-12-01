Two seek county fire chief post

ELKO – Two men with firefighting and fire management experience are in competition to become chief of the Elko County Fire Protection District, and they face interviews Thursday before the Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners.

Matthew Petersen is currently emergency manager for Elko County and acting fire chief for the district. Marcus Lesbo is fire management officer for the Nevada Division of Forestry. One of them would fill the position held by Linda Bingaman until her retirement at the end of October.

Bingaman’s title was fire district administrator, but Elko County Manager Rob Stokes said Tuesday that the fire commissioners decided to now call the position fire chief. The position oversees 16 fire stations in the county.

The fire commissioners, who also make up the Elko County Board of Commissioners, will be talking to the candidates at the 1:30 p.m. meeting Dec. 3 at the Nannini Administration Building.

Petersen wrote in his resume that he has “long and diverse” experience in fire management, including working for Elko County, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and the Nevada Division of Forestry. He has been the county’s emergency manager since Aug. 20 of this year.