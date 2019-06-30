{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020-Teen Detention Camp

Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro speaks outside the Homestead Detention Center June 28, where the U.S. is detaining migrant teens in Homestead, Fla.

 Jennifer King

ELKO – The 2020 presidential campaign in Elko County will kick off in West Wendover on July 6 when Texas native Julian Castro appears at the Wendover Senior Center from 9:15-10 a.m., according to his campaign.

“For the first time ever a presidential candidate will be visiting West Wendover,” Mayor Daniel Corona said on his Facebook site. “This is a great opportunity for our community to meet and have our voices heard by a candidate for the country’s highest office.”

Castro will then travel to Elko, where he will be hosted by the Elko Democratic Party to march in the National Basque Festival Parade. Following that he will travel to Reno for an evening meet and greet.

Castro was the youngest member of President Obama's Cabinet, serving as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2017.

Castro and Beto O'Rourke campaigned Friday in Austin, Texas, following this week’s first debates. Castro told the crowd his was tired of being cast as an underdog compared to O’Rourke, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.

"A few months ago, they were writing me up as the other Texan," Castro said. “But that is no more. I am the Texan.”

The Associated Press reported that Castro found himself on a post-debate upswing.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
6
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments