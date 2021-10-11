UPDATE: Virus delays Wells parent's protest of mask mandate

ELKO – A Wells-area parent announced he would take his unmasked children to school Tuesday in protest of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate, then postponed his plan after one of the “concerned parties” involved came down with COVID-19.

Ruby Valley rancher Brian Gale is once again protesting the constitutionality of the mandate in Nevada, and stated over the weekend that he planned to hold a gathering Tuesday before taking his children to school unmasked.

Last month, Gale wrote an open letter to Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza after he said his children were turned away from Wells Combined School. Narvaiza responded that his office does not enforce mask mandates such as the one imposed by the governor on schools that reach a threshold number of COVID-19 cases.

Gale claims that the mandate deprives his children of a free public education in violation of the 14th Amendment. If the Wells school administration does not re-enroll them, he challenged Narvaiza to arrest the principal for violating the Constitution.

“Together we can show his Highness the Governor that there are proud Nevadans unwilling to accept his unilateral infringement of our God-given rights,” Gale wrote. “If you are unwilling to stand now, will your grandchildren be able to stand later?”