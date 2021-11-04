Vaccine mandate sees stiff opposition in Elko

ELKO – Local public officials criticized the Biden administration’s plan to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Jan. 4, while some large employers are still uncertain what the impact will be during a tight labor market.

The region’s large gold mines may not be included in the federal vaccine mandate because they are regulated by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, which doesn’t fall under OSHA. But the many vendors serving the mining industry are regulated by OSHA.

Cashman Equipment is “just going to wait” until all the facts are in on how the vaccine mandate affects the company before taking any action, said its president and chief operating officer Mike Pack on Thursday.

“People are building a plane as it’s flying,” he said.

Cashman, which is based in Las Vegas but has branches in Elko and in other parts of the state, has nearly 1,000 employees amongst its separate Cashman companies, ranging from five to 150, Pack said.

Much of Cashman’s business is selling and maintaining mining equipment.

Barrick Gold Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said Thursday the company is pushing vaccines at its operations worldwide.

The vaccine rate for Barrick workers in Latin America is 67% and for all of Barrick, 35%, but Nevada lags with only 32% of workers partially or fully vaccinated, due to “political and social issues,” Bristow said in the company’s third-quarter earnings presentation.

“In Nevada, people don’t want to be treated like children,” he said.

Bristow said Nevada Gold Mines has had mobile vaccine clinics and “we keep banging away” with the vaccine message.

Another large employer is the Elko County School District. Unlike staff at Great Basin College and other higher education institutions, public school teachers have not been mandated by the state to get vaccinated.

Interim Elko Schools Superintendent Jeff Zander said the mandate would have an impact on the district but he was waiting for word from the state.

“We are awaiting guidance from the Nevada Department of Education,” Zander said, and more information will be provided after that and meeting with employees.

Casinos also are among the region’s largest employers.

David Zornes of Northern Star Casinos, owner of the Stockmen’s in Elko and Scoreboard in Spring Creek, said his company started preparing to comply with the mandate when it was announced two months ago.

Test kits have been purchased and the company might offer their employees some incentives to take the vaccine, Zornes explained, “but we’re not going to force them. We don’t feel like we should be forcing them.”

“We would prefer each person gets to make their own decision,” Zornes said.

Another large employer is Elko’s hospital.

“Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is aware of the latest news regarding the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements,” the hospital stated Thursday in response to a request from the Elko Daily Free Press. “We agree that the vaccine is our best defense against this virus and have been strongly encouraging our staff to get vaccinated. Right now, we are working to fully understand the details of this development and the impact it will have for employees and providers at our facility. We are committed to fulfilling all of our regulatory and compliance obligations.”

Roughly one out of three Elko County residents is vaccinated, and the hospital has been encouraging more people to get their shots.

The mandate will apply to all companies with 100 or more employees, regardless of whether they operate in different locations. Employees who do not get vaccinated will need to be tested for COVID-19 weekly, unless they work remotely.

Several public officials in Elko said they strongly oppose the mandate.

“As a believer in the vaccine and its benefits I am admittedly opposed to mandatory vaccine requirements, especially for private employers,” said Elko County Commission Chairman Jon Karr. “Nationally and locally, companies are struggling to hire and forcing mandates on them will make the hiring process even more difficult.

“I also believe there could be legal consequences for a company to fire an employee for not getting vaccinated but then sued for wrongful termination,” he added. “January is still a ways away and I believe this mandate will be rescinded because of fear of its unpopularity coming into an election cycle.”

Former U.S. senator Dean Heller had a similar viewpoint.

“I'm all for vaccines -- I've been vaccinated myself, but this is egregious government overreach and further proof that Joe Biden and Steve Sisolak think they get to tell people what to do with their personal healthcare,” Heller said. “These mandates will keep many workers home and crush Nevada’s economy. I’m running for governor of Nevada in part to fight against this type of government intrusion because I believe that these types of decisions should be left to the people.”

Elko Mayor Reece Keener is concerned about the potential impact on first responders.

“Our public safety is highly vulnerable due to the high number of unvaccinated personnel that will walk, or opt to retire early,” he said. “This includes tens of thousands of law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and sanitation workers. Our national security is also affected as thousands of our Armed Forces members are objecting.”

Keener highlighted the risk at a critical point in the nation’s economic recovery.

“These mandates mark a very sad day for freedom in the United States,” he said. “American workers are now faced with having to make the unconscionable choice between submitting to a controversial vaccination, or unemployment and the ensuing financial disaster. Our economy is at a tipping point with an acute labor shortage in all sectors that’s sowing chaos with the supply chain that delivers every product that we use. The mandates will only exacerbate the labor shortage as unvaxxed workers get squeezed out.”

He believes the mandate may not go into effect as planned.

“This mandate will likely be deemed unconstitutional, but until it is so determined, it is the law of the land,” Keener said. “Despite the electoral defeats in Virginia and New Jersey that were wrought from government overreach, this Administration continues its headlong rush to implement progressive policies that are damaging and weakening our society in profound ways.”

Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman was critical not only of the mandate but the vaccine itself.

“The vaccine mandate on employers is a huge governmental intrusion into the lives and freedoms of Americans,” he said. “It is an obvious ploy to get around protections built into our laws and Constitution. It is immoral for the government to force experimental pharmaceuticals on its citizens. When you look at the testing process and hurried approval, it is inescapable that these vaccines are, at best, experimental, and, at worst, have severe and even deadly adverse reactions in many people.”

Hoffman believes the mandate is unnecessary.

“Not only is the safety questionable and the value unproven, since it does not prevent acquisition or spread of COVID, but the mandate is unnecessary as we are not in a crisis,” he said. “This virus is in the population and will be there in perpetuity, like influenza. It should be left to the individual and family to decide the risk/benefit value of the vaccination. Whatever happened to the philosophy of ‘my body, my choice’?”

Hoffman said he believes personal freedom and health are the most important issues, but the mandate will also have a negative effect on the nation’s already struggling economy.

“Employers are having a difficult time hiring workers; the supply chain is in tatters; shortages are looming; and the President uses an unelected bureaucracy to throw another obstacle in the way,” he said. “I urge everyone, and especially our elected representatives at all levels, to oppose implementation of this mandate.”

Elko County Democratic Party officials did not respond to a request for comment.

