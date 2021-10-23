Vitality Unlimited seeks $1.5 million in Covid rescue funds

ELKO — Vitality Unlimited wants to expand services to meet community needs that have increased because of COVID-19, and is requesting roughly $1.5 million in funding from the City of Elko’s American Rescue Plan Act money.

The city is receiving nearly $27.5 million from the rescue plan in two segments. Spending categories that the Elko City Council is looking at include city infrastructure projects, governmental revenue replacement, public safety projects, nonprofit requests, and aid to impacted industries.

Sarah Adler of Silver State Government Relations this week told the council about Vitality Limited’s three funding proposals.

City statistics for Elko from 2019 to 2020 show a 303% increase in visits for anxiety, a 193% increase in visits for depression and a 177% increase in visits for stress, including 88% for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Adler said the crisis call line’s use jumped, with 1,168 calls this year so far and up 70% going into the fourth quarter. “Sadly, we project that the need with continue,” she said.

The center’s presentation listed loss of revenue that has not been reimbursed at $18,324 for cleaning and sanitizing, $490,786 in grant losses, and $466,931 in losses due to COVID-19 quarantines and stay-at-home orders. Face-to-face visits dropped 3.4% from 2020 to 2021 but telehealth visits were up.

One proposal from Vitality Center is for $703,600 to increase professional clinical staffing, $160,154 for staff training, hiring an outreach and partnership coordinator and leasing additional space, and $80,000 for a van and vehicle modifications for a mobile therapy/crisis response.

A second proposal was to purchase a women’s residence at 1297 Idaho St. with a negotiated price of $350,000 and up to $100,000 for maintenance.

Another proposal from Vitality Center at the Oct. 19 hearing was for $147,700 to increase health, safety, and the restorative nature of the inpatient treatment environment, such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrade, $51,500; window replacements, $16,125; light fixture replacement, $14,675; a walk-in freezer, $40,400; and landscaping, $25,000.

“We’d love it if you find money for all three of them,” Adler said, also reporting that she is reaching out to Elko County and to the state recovery portal for financial contributions.

Organizations interested in a portion of the City of Elko’s American Rescue Plan Act money have until Dec. 31 to fill out and file applications for the first round of funding, but the city government has its eye on a large chunk of the money, too.

Water projects

City Manager Curtis Calder said the No. 1 priorities for infrastructure projects are providing a second water source for Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital tied with a pressure reducing valve project for an estimated $2 million, and a second water source at Interstate 80’s exit 298.

The next priority projects include an Elko Mountain pump station, water tank and water line for $6 million, an Errecart Boulevard water line and grading, $2 million, and a water tank and water line at exit 298 for $5 million.

Utilities Director Dale Johnson said the work at exit 298 “would enhance development … for future commercial and industrial development and open up the entire west side of the city.”

Combined, the first and second priority projects would require roughly $18 million, according to Calder’s presentation to the city council during the second hearing on spending rescue dollars. He also said the city’s overall loss of revenue due to COVID-19 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, was nearly $4.64 million, including the transient lodging tax loss of $1.15 million.

Calder said the city’s recent decision to match Elko County funds for the monoclonal antibody therapy clinic for COVID-19 patients for up to $250,000 could qualify under the rescue act, and there are needs at the Elko Police Department, such as a new records management system.

Other requests

Also during this week’s public comment, Carolyn Jordan of ABC 4 in Salt Lake City, which provides television programming to the Elko area, offered to provide local information on vaccinations and health care that could qualify for rescue funds.

She said there could be 13 segments that could also include tourism promotions, and there could be a digital campaign.

“You might want to work with Elko County too. It might be a good fit there,” said Mayor Reece Keener, pointing out that the TV channel serves the whole county.

And Sheldon Hetzel of Bailey Homes again urged the council to extend water service at the higher elevations along Lamoille Highway for future development, emphasizing a current housing shortage. He spoke at the first hearing, too.

“I can’t tell you how bad it is getting,” he said, telling the council this would be a chance for legacy investment.

Hetzel additionally offered a new idea for Elko. He said a program in Winnemucca that provides a building to house several nonprofit services for a “one-stop shop for services” could be done in Elko, too, whether with rescue funds or otherwise.

“That’s an interesting concept,” Keener said.

Earlier requests

At the first of the two public hearings on spending rescue funds, the council heard requests from the Boys and Girls Club, Nevada Health Centers, the Igloo, Family Resource Center and Western Folklife Center.

Nevada Health Centers is asking for $2 million for mental health programs and the Boys and Girls Club asked for $400,000. Western Folklife Center asked for $354,576, Family Resource Center, $300,000, and the Igloo, $50,000. Combined with Vitality’s of $1.54 million request, Calder said the nonprofit requests total $4.3 million.

All together with the infrastructure proposals and tourism help and public safety needs, Calder said there would be $536,065 remaining to spend, “so you can see the money is getting pretty tight.”

“The number could shrink or grow larger depending upon the applications we receive, and the determination of project eligibility,” Calder said in an email.

He also said that nonprofits, businesses, and other types of governmental entities except the City of Elko will need to fill out the application form.

Applications will be available soon at the city’s website and at city hall. They can be filled out online or sent or dropped off at the City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge’s office. The city will review all applications.

“They need to prove they can follow federal requirements,” said the city’s financial services director, Jan Baum.

The U.S. Treasury Department has extended the reporting deadline from Oct. 31 of this year to April 30 of next year for ARPA funds.

