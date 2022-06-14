Watch for primary election results tonight

ELKO – More than 4,600 people voted early in Elko County’s Primary Election.

By Monday, 3,128 mail-in ballots had been received and 1,543 votes were cast at the county library, according to County Clerk Kris Jakeman.

There are 26,319 eligible voters in the county, according to the clerk’s website.

Final polling was taking place June 14 at several locations across the county. Results are expected later this evening in several local, state and national contests.

Elko County residents are electing a county commissioner for District 4. Travis Gerber and Charles Steven Grimes both filed as Republicans but only one will advance to the General Election where he will have no opponent.

Four candidates are vying for the nonpartisan office of Elko County Sheriff: incumbent Aitor Narvaiza, John Gaylor, Shawn Sherwood and Mike Silva. If one man receives more than 50% of the vote he will be elected; otherwise the top two candidates advance to the General Election.

The same rules apply for the nonpartisan Elko Justice Court Department B seat. Bryan Drake, David Loreman and Adrienne Parry are seeking to replace outgoing judge Elias “Choch” Goicoechea.

Elko Justice Court Department A judge Randall Soderquist is running unopposed, as is School Board District 5 candidate Adriana “Stanfill” Lara.

Six candidates are running for the nonpartisan University Board of Regents District 8 seat: Jonathan Baltera, Michelee “Shelly” Crawford, Aaron Manfredi, Elmer Porter, John Patrick Rice and Stacy Smith.

At the state level, Republican Bert Gurr of Elko is running for the Nevada Assembly District 33 seat. Nicole Sirotek is also on the ballot but she was disqualified by an Elko judge, leaving Bert Gurr as the sole candidate. He will face Democrat John “Doc” Garrard in November.

Elko County residents are also casting their votes for Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and several other state offices, as well as U.S. Senate and House of Representatives Dist. 2.

Check back at elkodaily.com for results as they are made available by the Elko County Clerk.

