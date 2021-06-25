WATCH NOW: Debt panel OKs school bond election

The remainder of the $150 million would go toward projects including mechanical upgrades, ADA upgrades, parking lot repairs, and all-weather tracks.

Corona asked what would happen if voters reject the bond proposal as they did pay-as-you-go.

Ryan Henry of Sherman & Howard LLC said the district would have to go back to the drawing board, starting the process over again with perhaps a different ballot question.

Keener said, “It’s obvious to everyone that the school district has capital improvement needs and always will have.”

He moved to accept the school district’s proposal to issue $150 million in general obligation school improvement bonds “to be taken to the voters in a special Elko County election in December of 2021.”

Eklund said he “reluctantly” voted for it as well.

If the measure is passed by voters, the bonds could be issued in four installments over the next five years, with final maturity in 2046.