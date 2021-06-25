WATCH NOW: Debt panel OKs school bond election

ELKO – The Elko County School District received approval Friday to proceed with a special election calling for $150 million worth of bonds to be issued for school construction following last year’s rejection of the pay-as-you-go tax.
Members of the Debt Management Commission did not hold back on their criticism of the district before voting unanimously to proceed with the election, which could cost more than $75,000 and would be paid for by the school district.
“If the election were held next week I think the answer would be no,” said commission member Reece Keener, who is also the mayor of Elko.
Debt Commission Chairman Cliff Eklund said he heard from many voters before the last election that they were concerned about oversight and transparency.
“We have Flagview that’s got kids going to school in trailers, we’ve got kids in Carlin going to school in trailers, and they built a (performing arts center) four blocks from the convention center,” Eklund said. “These are the reasons that the voters voted it down, and I think you guys got an uphill battle if it goes to the voters again.”
Commission member Daniel Corona, who is also mayor of West Wendover, asked what kind of oversight future school construction projects would have.
Marty Johnson of JNA Consulting Group said if voters approve the measure, the responsibility for determining which projects will be done lies with the school board.
“We would love to partner with the school district … to alleviate some of the concerns that we’ve heard,” County Manager Amanda Osborne said.
Keener said the school district, and particularly board members, would need to “get out in front” of the bond proposal and promote it before the election is held.
“It’s not gonna happen on its own,” he said. “It’s going to need to have a groundswell of support and part of that support would be justification and greater transparency in the selection of projects.”
Osborne and City of Elko Financial Services Director Jan Baum both said their entities have projects that need funding.
“As a taxpayer I am concerned with the transparency of the school district,” Baum said, mentioning that her children went to school in trailers.
Casey Kelly, director of construction and building operations for the school district, told the board that 90 modular units are still being used and they are more than 28 years old. The cost to replace them would be $400,000 each, he said.
According to the capital improvements list submitted to the Debt Management Commission, $42 million would be spent on a new elementary school in Elko; $36 million on expansion at Flag View Middle School; and about $30 million on classrooms and gyms at other elementary schools in Elko, Wells and Spring Creek. An additional $8 million would be spent to remodel the 1917 building at Elko High School.
The remainder of the $150 million would go toward projects including mechanical upgrades, ADA upgrades, parking lot repairs, and all-weather tracks.
Corona asked what would happen if voters reject the bond proposal as they did pay-as-you-go.
Ryan Henry of Sherman & Howard LLC said the district would have to go back to the drawing board, starting the process over again with perhaps a different ballot question.
Keener said, “It’s obvious to everyone that the school district has capital improvement needs and always will have.”
He moved to accept the school district’s proposal to issue $150 million in general obligation school improvement bonds “to be taken to the voters in a special Elko County election in December of 2021.”
Eklund said he “reluctantly” voted for it as well.
If the measure is passed by voters, the bonds could be issued in four installments over the next five years, with final maturity in 2046.
“In the event we haven’t issued all of the bonds by the spring of 2024, which under our current schedule we probably won’t have done all of that, we will need to come back to the DMC and get your approval to issue the remaining bonds under the $150 million,” Johnson said. “The district would not need to go back to the voters, because the voter approval is good for six years.”