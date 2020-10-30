WATCH NOW: Dr. Birx meets with local leaders

Goicoechea said Birx told him “she would helicopter them in if she had to.”

“She said they don’t need them as much in the urban areas. We need to get these, obviously, to the hospitals but also all the way down to the schools,” he said. “Even a school nurse can do them. If a kid — or anyone — doesn’t feel good they can take the test, find out if they’re sick and go home or go back to class. The state has the tests and hasn’t gotten them out yet. I don’t who to lay the blame on for that.”

Goicoechea said he wants at least 50,000 tests distributed to rural areas as quickly as possible.

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi also spoke highly of Dr. Birx for both her appearance in Elko and the information she passed along.

“First of all, I want to thank a high-ranking individual such as her to come all the way to Elko,” he said. “It was a really useful meeting, kind of talking about a snapshot of how things are progressing with the spread of the coronavirus, and some of those issues get down to a really granular level. It was a very good dialogue of what’s been happening with the disease, what’s going on now, the development of a vaccine, the rollout of that vaccine. Those are all good things.”

