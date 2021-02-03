WATCH NOW: Elko County approves OSHA-fine fund

State OSHA officials haven’t done any inspections in Elko County over the past six weeks, according to the agency’s dashboard.

Commissioner Rex Steninger and County Manager Amanda Osborne clarified for the record that the County set up the fund to receive only private donations. It would not include any taxpayer monies.

Board chairman Jon Karr noted that two public e-comments received during the commissioners’ meeting were against the fund if it included taxpayer money.

A statement sent to the County on Feb. 2 from Jackpot resident Roberta Lineberry expressed her opposition to the special account. She said she believed “the Commissioners have no place” in the issue, adding that she resented “the thought that all the money and effort [for compliance to the mandates] are being disregarded.”

Lineberry said she “and many other Jackpot residents are extremely upset regarding the idea of fundraising to cover costs of fines to local businesses who do not comply with Gov. Sisolak’s mandates.”

Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman told commissioners he was ready to become the first contributor, pledging $100 after commissioners approved the motion made by Delmo Andreozzi and seconded by Cliff Eklund.