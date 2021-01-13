WATCH NOW: Elko County challenges governor on COVID restrictions

He also spoke during public comment at the county’s Jan. 6 meeting and the Elko City Council’s Jan. 12 meeting about restrictions on freedoms because of the pandemic, stating that he doesn’t deny the existence of COVID-19 but believes the pandemic restrictions are being used to “brainwash our society.”

Hoffman said by phone that he was speaking out because “I see we are losing some of our basic freedoms,” and “I am just trying to get people to be more thoughtful and not be sheeple.”

Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger authored the resolution adopted by commissioners, but he used the word “demand” for the governor, although the draft resolution used words like urge.

Hoffman said the word “demand” doesn’t work when commissioners don’t have authority over the governor, so he had suggested word changes.

Commissioners decided to go back to the word demand for the final resolution, however.

“Demand is OK with me,” said Commissioner Cliff Eklund.

The lengthy resolution refers to constitutional freedoms that it claims Sisolak violates with his COVID-19 restrictions, such as restricting businesses to 25% capacity, and states that his efforts to “flatten the curve” have not slowed the virus.