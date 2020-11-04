WATCH NOW: Elko County voters stand strong with Trump

ELKO – Voters in Elko County stood firmly behind President Donald J. Trump in the 2020 election, with 77% of votes going to the Republican as of Wednesday.
Trump had received 15,726 votes in the county compared with 4,246 for Joe Biden, with 82.5% of the vote counted.
The race was tight in Nevada, where the state’s six Electoral College votes could be critical as the final battleground states are decided. As of Wednesday, Biden led with 49.33% of Nevada's vote compared with 48.69% for Trump.
Biden was poised to win the necessary 270 Electoral College votes should Nevada’s six be added to his current 264.
Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman said he was concerned about where the election results stood late Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s more than just the outcome of this election and who’s president right now,” he said. “I am very concerned about the forces in our country that have been seeking to undermine the duly elected president for the last four years and have carried that over into this election process.”
He said changes in the election that the Nevada Legislature passed this year have sowed doubt.
“I think that’s created a lot of chaos and uncertainty,” he said, although he is proud of Elko County’s turnout and the handling of votes by the county clerk, staff and volunteers.
Attempts to contact Elko County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Anderson were unsuccessful.
Other presidential candidates receiving votes in Elko County were Libertarian Jo Jorgensen with 337, and Independent American candidate Don Blankenship with 62. A total of 204 votes so far have gone to “none of these candidates.”
Nevada plans to continue counting ballots until as late as Nov. 10, providing they were postmarked by Nov. 3.
In other races, Elko County voters stood firmly behind incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei and State Sen. Pete Goicoechea. Each were declared winners over their challengers, while Assemblyman John Ellison ran unopposed.
For Nevada Supreme Court, Elko voters chose Kristina Pickering and Douglas Herndon, picks that were in line with statewide results.
For Appeals Court, however, Elko voters chose Susan Bush or “none of the above” over incumbent Bonnie Bulla. Bulla led Bush in the statewide vote by 43% to 36%.
On the statewide ballot questions, Elko voters opposed Question 1 affecting the board of regents, and Question 2 allowing same-sex marriage. They narrowly supported Question 3 revising the Board of Pardons.
Elko voters rejected Question 4 creating a list of voter rights; and Question 6 increasing renewable energy. There was no Question 5.
With three-quarters of the vote in, Question 1 was a toss-up in statewide voting while the remaining questions had significantly more yes votes than no.
