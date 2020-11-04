WATCH NOW: Elko County voters stand strong with Trump

ELKO – Voters in Elko County stood firmly behind President Donald J. Trump in the 2020 election, with 77% of votes going to the Republican as of Wednesday.

Trump had received 15,726 votes in the county compared with 4,246 for Joe Biden, with 82.5% of the vote counted.

The race was tight in Nevada, where the state’s six Electoral College votes could be critical as the final battleground states are decided. As of Wednesday, Biden led with 49.33% of Nevada's vote compared with 48.69% for Trump.

Biden was poised to win the necessary 270 Electoral College votes should Nevada’s six be added to his current 264.

Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman said he was concerned about where the election results stood late Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s more than just the outcome of this election and who’s president right now,” he said. “I am very concerned about the forces in our country that have been seeking to undermine the duly elected president for the last four years and have carried that over into this election process.”

He said changes in the election that the Nevada Legislature passed this year have sowed doubt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}