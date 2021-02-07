WATCH NOW: Elko County wants more passing lanes

ELKO – Although one new set of passing lanes will be constructed this year on U.S. 93 north of Wells, Elko County Commissioners are pushing for additional lanes sooner rather than later and asked Nevada Department of Transportation District III Engineer Boyd Ratliff how to make that happen.
They even talked with Ratliff about the prospect of extending Interstate 11 from the Las Vegas area to Canada through Elko County, rather than to the Reno area and beyond.
Granite Construction has been awarded an $8.8 million contract for the new U.S. 93 passing lanes that will be constructed at mileposts 101 and 107 just north of the HD Summit and near the turnoff to the Winecup Gamble Ranch.
Ratliff told commissioners Wednesday that three passing-lane locations in addition to the one planned have been “sort of scoped” as future projects, while the upcoming construction of passing lanes coincides with pavement rehabilitation in that spot. He said tying a project with “pavement rehab” is the best chance for passing lanes on U.S. routes.
“What’s the chance of them not being just future projects. How many times do you need to scope?” asked Chairman Jon Karr, who said there is a perception that there are a lot of wrecks on U.S. 93.
“You’re correct. In the last 10-15 years traffic has changed on that road and you feel less safe, that’s for sure,” Ratliff said.
He said he has “been a champion” of more passing lanes for years, and the efforts to get just the one project this year took a long time because of NDOT funding priorities and the sheer volume of highway projects needed in Nevada, especially in and around Las Vegas and Reno.
“None of us believe you are the problem,” Karr said, but he questioned whether more could be done through state legislators.
State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, and Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, can help, Ratliff said, but northeastern Nevada is “up against a big monster” competing for dollars against Las Vegas Valley.
NDOT funding is prioritized with interstates first, federal highways second and state highways third, Ratliff said, and the traffic volume also is taken into account. For instance, Lamoille Highway has five times more traffic than U.S. 93.
U.S. Highway 93 has between 2,500 and 3,000 vehicles daily using the road in Elko County, while Lamoille Summit has 16,000 vehicles a day and Mountain City Highway in Elko has 21,000 vehicles, Ratliff said.
He said NDOT’s “3R” highway program for resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitation, or reconstruction, is up to $150 million a year, which is about 10 projects, but “we have thousands of miles” of highway, and it can take 10 to 15 years to get a project approved.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said U.S. 93 “literally functions as a north-south multi-state transportation route” going all the way to the Canadian border and is traveled by snow-birders going between Canada and Arizona. He said he would love to see U.S. 93 become Interstate 11 or at least become a four-lane highway.
“I still think that’s a strategy Elko County needs to pursue,” he said.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he had been researching Interstate 11, and he felt it would be cheaper for it to go north from Las Vegas to Elko County and on to Canada rather than go from Las Vegas toward Reno. He said there is more traffic and more private land in western Nevada.
“It makes sense to come this way,” he said.
Ratliff said that even without the interstate, mobility could still be improved in “our part of the state,” but he said one stumbling block to running I-11 north from Las Vegas would be the number of sage grouse along a northeastern route.
Interstate 11 is only 22.8 miles long now, running concurrently with U.S. 93 between the Arizona state line and Henderson, but conceived plans are for the interstate to run from Henderson through central and western Nevada with connections to I-80 at Fallon and eventually to Canada.
Commissioner Rex Steninger said I-11 will be a political decision because “lawmakers want to get to Carson City.”
Commissioner Wilde Brough wanted to know if economic development in eastern Nevada is considered if highways are in better condition, and Ratliff said socio-economic impacts are “definitely weighed.”
Ratliff also told commissioners that the deer crossings on U.S. 93 were constructed not to save deer but to save people and to reduce insurance claims from drivers hitting deer.
“Collisions with animals are down significantly,” he said.
Ratliff’s appearance at the meeting Wednesday was a follow-up sought by the county to a call-in from NDOT Deputy Director Cody Mortensen at the Jan. 20 meeting, when commissioners approved a priority list for highway projects in the county. Passing lanes on U.S. 93 were the top priority.