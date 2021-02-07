WATCH NOW: Elko County wants more passing lanes

ELKO – Although one new set of passing lanes will be constructed this year on U.S. 93 north of Wells, Elko County Commissioners are pushing for additional lanes sooner rather than later and asked Nevada Department of Transportation District III Engineer Boyd Ratliff how to make that happen.

They even talked with Ratliff about the prospect of extending Interstate 11 from the Las Vegas area to Canada through Elko County, rather than to the Reno area and beyond.

Granite Construction has been awarded an $8.8 million contract for the new U.S. 93 passing lanes that will be constructed at mileposts 101 and 107 just north of the HD Summit and near the turnoff to the Winecup Gamble Ranch.

Ratliff told commissioners Wednesday that three passing-lane locations in addition to the one planned have been “sort of scoped” as future projects, while the upcoming construction of passing lanes coincides with pavement rehabilitation in that spot. He said tying a project with “pavement rehab” is the best chance for passing lanes on U.S. routes.

“What’s the chance of them not being just future projects. How many times do you need to scope?” asked Chairman Jon Karr, who said there is a perception that there are a lot of wrecks on U.S. 93.