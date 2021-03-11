WATCH NOW: Elko Indians may survive effort to ban 'racially discriminatory' mascots

The Elko Indians may not be changing their name soon, despite a new bill designed to scrub Nevada schools of “racially discriminatory” names and mascots.
Assemblyman Howard Watts, D-Las Vegas, introduced Assembly Bill 88 this week in the Committee on Education.
“I’d like to start this presentation by recognizing that we are all currently gathered on the occupied territory of the Washoe people, who have served as stewards of this land since time immemorial,” he said from Carson City.
“After many years of advocacy by indigenous people, we are in the midst of a major shift away from the use of stereotypical and derogatory depictions of Native Americans,” Watts said, adding that about half of the roughly 2,000 remaining Native American mascots and symbols were retired between 2014 and 2020 in schools nationwide.
The bill calls for Nevada schools to adopt a policy prohibiting the use of racially discriminatory names and mascots, but it also allows districts to continue to use such terms if they get approval from local tribes.
“We have a school in Owyhee that’s located on the Duck Valley reservation. If they have imagery that they support I certainly don’t want to step on their sovereignty and their identity and tell them they cannot use that,” Watts said.
“Similarly, Elko High School – Elko’s mascot is the Elko Indians -- and they actually have communicated with the Elko Band of the Te-Moak Tribe who has written a letter expressing that they feel that the way the school portrays that identity is not offensive.”
Supporting the bill
Public testimony at Tuesday’s hearing was entirely in support of the bill.
Alexander Marks of the Nevada State Education Association said schools have been addressing this issue for the past 30 years.
“Twenty years ago the US Commission on Civil Rights issued a statement calling for an end to the use of Native American images and team names by non-Native schools,” he said.
Marla McDade Williams spoke in favor of the bill on behalf of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
“On a personal note, I went to Elko High School, whose mascot is the Indians,” she said. “While someone with the tribe may have submitted a letter saying the name is OK with the tribe, it isn’t necessarily OK with everyone in that community.
“There has certainly been some awareness there,” she continued, “because at some point the caricature Indian head was changed to be a more respectful representation of a native headdress, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s representing the Indians. There are offensive chats and sometimes flat-out racist comments thrown at the athletes. Growing up, I constantly heard comments about how the high school was the Indians, but there wasn’t an Indian on the team, and it wasn’t for a lack of talent.”
A letter dated Dec. 12, 1994 from the Elko Band Council of the Te-Moak Western Shoshone Tribe to Elko High School gives the tribe's permission…
“I was a native student athlete and I had to separate and compartmentalize myself from the jeering about my culture,” she added. “As a student you are powerless to do anything else.”
Natalie O’Neal, treasurer for the Nevada Statewide Native American Caucus and a Montana tribal member, said her firsthand experience as a Division 1 basketball player included being exposed to derogatory displays and comments.
“There’s no such thing as, let’s say, the ‘New Jersey Jews’ … we could go on and on about different ethnic groups. So for people to say that it’s OK to use the term Indians – especially if you got one letter from one individual from a tribe that doesn’t represent any … so I urge you to please consider this bill in support.”
Opposing the bill
Felix Ike, a former Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone chairman and life-long Nevada resident, told the Elko Daily that many youths in the tribe have participated over the years in school athletics, band and other activities, and they have been proud of the Elko Indians.
"Even Chief Temoke endorsed it, maybe in the 1960s. I think he rode on the field," Ike said, referring to the tribe’s hereditary chief. "This is Elko. The team has always been known as the Elko Indians. The only time we had an issue was with the ugly mascot at one time. The student body pursued that. It was pretty gross. They did change that, and it has been a warrior with a headdress since.”
Assemblyman John Ellison said he “strongly opposed” Assembly Bill 88, stating that as an Elko native, the Elko High School Indian’s mascot was meant to show pride for the Native Americans living in the area and its intent was “not disrespectful.”
“I’m proud of the Elko Indians. My best friends were Indians. We never thought about color or nationality,” he said.
As a graduate of Elko High School, Ellison said removing the mascot would change history.
“I believe it’s gone too far and we need to protect our history,” he said.
State Sen. Pete Goicoechea said he was waiting for the bill to advance to the Senate side of the Legislature to see if the language changes, but he was “very concerned about it.”
“I’m concerned about the impact on Nevada’s rich, historical values across our state, whether it be schools, communities, or particular mountain ranges,” he said. “I cringe to think of the impacts it’s going to have, especially of my generation and younger people who grew up in a different time when those names definitely had a different meaning.”
Elko County School Board Trustee Ira Wines, who represents the district as a director on the Nevada Association of School Boards, said he was the only member to oppose the bill when it was discussed during a call-in meeting. He said if the bill is signed into law, the cost to change the Elko High School mascot would be passed down to the school district.
“It seems like the Legislature is good at that, unfunded mandates,” Wines said.
Elko’s Band of Indians
Controversy over Elko High School’s use of the name “Indians” has extended to its award-winning marching band.
Elko High School band director Michael Broyles shared a letter dated Dec. 12, 1994, to then-principal Moyal Kump from the Elko Band Council. In it, the Council gave the school its approval to use “the Band of Indians” for the marching band ahead of a television appearance for the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.
At the time, “the television networks wanted to censor the name ‘Elko High School Band of Indians,’” Broyles said.
Signed by tribal council chairman Davis Gonzales, the letter addressed the issue and gave the Tribe’s blessing to the school.
“Your concerns are well founded, as there are many who will attempt to discredit your group’s use of the Native Indian American name, emblem, mascot, and any sort of usage,” Gonzales wrote.
“Granted, we do and will always object to any portrayal that is demeaning to our people and our culture,” he continued, “but, in light of the concerns regarding the use of the Native Indian American names, the Elko Band Council of the Te-Moak Tribe of the Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada, recognize the ‘Elko High School Band of Indians,’ as an organization that provides a positive image of our tribe.”
The letter and support from the Elko Band Council forged a new relationship between the school and the Tribe, Broyles added.
“This letter helped to establish and cultivate a positive relationship between the school and band council built on respect and understanding,” he said. “We, as a band, strive to continue this positive image.”
He added the state has also supported the Band of Indians.
“Six Nevada Governors have sent proclamations bestowing the name ‘The Pride of Nevada’ to the Elko Band,” Broyles said.
Place names
Watts said AB88 also addresses place names in Nevada.
“In 2015 a group called Vocativ cross-referenced every term in the racial slur database against the 2.2 million official place names tracked by the U.S. Geological Survey and found more than 1,400 places containing racial slurs within their names – including 60 here in Nevada,” he said.
Watts said the bill calls for the state board on geographic names “to reach out to communities and to recommend changes to more appropriate names.”
“I’d also be remiss if I didn’t note that many of these places have names that were given to them by Pauite, Shoshone and Washoe people long before the arrival of Europeans and their descendants,” he added.
Watts said he disagrees with critics who consider 21st-century name changes as “erasing history.”
“It causes us to take a second look, and a deeper look, at things we often take for granted, and to educate ourselves,” he said.