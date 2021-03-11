WATCH NOW: Elko Indians may survive effort to ban 'racially discriminatory' mascots

Elko Band Council letter 1994 A letter dated Dec. 12, 1994 from the Elko Band Council of the Te-Moak Western Shoshone Tribe to Elko High School gives the tribe's permission…

“I was a native student athlete and I had to separate and compartmentalize myself from the jeering about my culture,” she added. “As a student you are powerless to do anything else.”

Natalie O’Neal, treasurer for the Nevada Statewide Native American Caucus and a Montana tribal member, said her firsthand experience as a Division 1 basketball player included being exposed to derogatory displays and comments.

“There’s no such thing as, let’s say, the ‘New Jersey Jews’ … we could go on and on about different ethnic groups. So for people to say that it’s OK to use the term Indians – especially if you got one letter from one individual from a tribe that doesn’t represent any … so I urge you to please consider this bill in support.”

Opposing the bill

Felix Ike, a former Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone chairman and life-long Nevada resident, told the Elko Daily that many youths in the tribe have participated over the years in school athletics, band and other activities, and they have been proud of the Elko Indians.