WATCH NOW: Elko school principals discuss reopening plans

ELKO -- Administrators in the Elko County School District presented potential reopening plans to the school board Tuesday evening.
Support Local Journalism
Elko and Spring Creek Elementary plans were described by Principal Paul McAnany. Middle school plans were presented by Principal Cody Krenka.
Elko High School Principal Tim Wickersham and Spring Creek High School Principal Shaun Taylor give the presentation on reopening the county's largest high schools.
Watch the videos attached to this story and check back at elkodaily.com for results of the board's actions.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.