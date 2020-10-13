 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Elko schools discuss reopening plans
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Elko schools discuss reopening plans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County School Board

ELKO -- Administrators in the Elko County School District presented potential reopening plans to the school board Tuesday evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Elko and Spring Creek Elementary plans were described by Principal Paul McAnany. Middle school plans were presented by Principal Cody Krenka.

Elko High School Principal Tim Wickersham and Spring Creek High School Principal Shaun Taylor give the presentation on reopening the county's largest high schools.

Watch the videos attached to this story and check back at elkodaily.com for results of the board's actions.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Joe Biden talks to Elko residents about gun control

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News