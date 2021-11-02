Watch now: Recall effort against Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts fails

EUREKA – A recall effort against Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts that accused him of misusing county funds and improperly investigating crimes failed Monday when the needed signatures weren’t turned in by the deadline.

The county’s clerk-recorder, Lisa Hoehne, said Tuesday that 30 signatures were turned in by 5 p.m. Monday and there had been 28 signatures turned into her office earlier, but 148 valid signatures were required for a special election in the sparsely populated county.

Watts posted a Facebook statement after the recall effort failed, along with a video thanking those who supported him -- and he reached out to his opponents, as well.

“I also say thank you to those who filed for the recall, because they brought up things that had never been brought forward before. Hopefully, we will come together to do a united front to fix the problems you have addressed because without unity you can’t have community,” he said in the video.

The petition was filed by two Eureka County employees: Jackie Berg, commissioner administrative assistant; and Ashley Adams, administrative legal secretary for District Attorney Ted Beutel -- as well as by Cynthia Beutel, the wife of the DA.

“Obviously, we are wanted the outcome to be different than it was, but we’re confident that we made an impact on some of the voters in the county. It prompted conversations regarding the sheriff and his performance in the job, and we are proud of that,” Adams said Tuesday.

She said the petition drive was separate from her county job, and she has “never been swayed by someone else when it comes to matters like this.”

The petition states: “Jesse Watts spends too much of our taxpayer money. He misuses the county funds entrusted to him. Jesse Watts fails to property investigate crime. He thinks he is above the law. Jesse Watts does not want law enforcement to help people. He only helps himself. Jesse Watts is only interested in his own personal gain and his own fame. Give Jesse Watts what he deserves – to be recalled from office.”

Watts drew attention when he joined the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association that held rallies earlier this year in Elko and Battle Mountain, and for his refusal to enforce Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 mandates.

The sheriff said in a phone interview Monday that he plans to make a statement on the recall issue at the Board of Eureka County Commissioners meeting Friday. He also said he plans to run again next year for sheriff. He is in his first term.

Watts, who was a deputy in Eureka County starting in 2013 and came back to the county to run for office in 2018, said he hasn’t had good relations with the district attorney, and the DA wrote a long letter to voters against him.

Beutel said in an email Tuesday that he “wrote a detailed letter to the voters of Eureka County regarding the current sheriff. The decision to recall or retain an elected official, as always, resides with the voters.”

He also said that “without access to accurate information, our democracy is sure to suffer.”

In the open letter to voters, Beutel said “this recall is about the ability to do a job,” and he said the effort was started by Republican, Democrat, and Independent voters, and “any suggestion the recall of Jesse Watts is a Democrat conspiracy, or any other form of conspiracy, is absurd.”

Beutel wrote that Watts recently overspent the services and supplies budget for his department by roughly $70,000, and while he “may claim some ‘grants’ fill in that hole, those grants are still taxpayer money.”

His letter also states that since he took office in 2019, Watts had sought to increase the department’s budget by $1.5 million and had spent $40,000 on his county credit card for the department “because he apparently thinks he needs to spend everything, including the ‘what if’ money."

Beutel pointed to Watts saying at a June rally in Elko that “the sheriffs of the counties and state of Nevada and the United States don’t answer to the President. We don’t answer to Senate. We don’t answer to Congress. We don’t answer to our county commission except for the purse strings.”

The DA says the ideological basis for his claim of being a constitutional sheriff are flawed.

“I do not believe Jesse Watts realizes sheriffs are not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, and in the Nevada Constitution the State’s Legislature has the power to abolish county sheriffs,” Beutel wrote, also stating that the idea that the sheriff has all the power is a “dangerous idea.”

Additionally, the letter claims Watts “goes beyond what is ethically appropriate under the rules when sharing his opinions with the public about what crimes he believes persons may have committed, and he criticized Watts’ use of social media “regarding the death or destruction of people’s lives.”

Beutel also wrote that the sheriff “picks and chooses what reports of crime are sent to the prosecutor, and these reports are not very heavy with facts,” and he said that under the direction of Watts, crimes are not properly investigated, and evidence isn’t always properly collected.

Beutel, who has been the DA in Eureka County since 1999, was himself a target of a failed recall election in 2005 over unpopular decisions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1