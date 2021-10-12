WATCH NOW: School board meeting halted when some parents refuse to wear mask

ELKO – Tuesday’s Elko County School Board meeting was halted less than two minutes after it began when some parents in the audience refused to wear masks.

Board Chairman Teresa Dastrup admonished the parents to put masks on twice before she paused the meeting one minute and 40 seconds after it began. She had told those without masks that they could participate online.

Dastrup said the recess would last five minutes but the live feed did not resume. The Elko Daily Free Press was attempting to cover the meeting virtually.

Dastrup and the only other trustee on the board, Ira Wines, had been scheduled to appoint five board members Tuesday evening, among other business. The members resigned in August after taking action on the governor’s mask mandate.

The Free Press contacted Superintendent Jeff Zander, who was not at the meeting after injuring his foot over the weekend while hunting. He said the board had to postpone the meeting because of the lack of cooperation from parents.

According to Dastrup, who spoke to the Elko Daily Free Press after the meeting, "about seven refused to wear masks."

She noted that some attendees who took masks provided by the school district at the door "chose to put it on their chin."