WATCH NOW: Trump memorabilia sold on Idaho Street
President Trump memorabilia

Hats, T-shirts and other memorabilia is being sold this week on a stand along Idaho Street, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the President's re-election campaign.

 Jeff Mullins

ELKO – Campaign memorabilia for President Donald Trump is being sold on Idaho Street this week, and a car parade is planned on Sunday.

“Biskit” of American Made Hats near Sparks has a stand set up next to T-Rix Bike Shop featuring a variety of T-shirts, caps and other items. Twenty-five percent of proceeds go to Trump’s re-election campaign, he said.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, a “Rock the Boulevard” car parade in support of the President and law enforcement will involve vehicles driving around the Main City Park.

“What you can do is come on out here in your car and show your appreciation for law enforcement, for America, and for Trump,” Biskit said.

Vehicles can be decorated for the event and will meet at the vendor’s site around 9 a.m. Participants do not need to get out of their cars.

People who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas two years ago might remember Biskit as the official Trump memorabilia vendor.

The festival was attacked in the largest mass shooting in America, leaving 58 people dead, so Biskit donated a portion of sales proceeds to those affected by the tragedy.

