Wells brothel owner says she was told she could run for sheriff

ELKO – A Wells businesswoman who has been disqualified to run for Elko County Sheriff says she was told by the county clerk that the Nevada Secretary of State had approved her being able to run.

"People have no voice,” Cummins told the Elko Daily Free Press on Wednesday through her publicist.

Qualifications for office are posted in Nevada Revised Statutes on the Legislature’s website, but they have not been updated since the 2021 session ended. They still list the 2019 threshold for stricter qualifications at counties of more than 100,000 people, although Assembly Bill 440 lowered the limit to 30,000.

“Why that number?” asked Cummins. “In 10 counties out of the 17 in Nevada, the change in numbers required to be affected by this change in law are under 30,000. So, why was 30,000 chosen? Even brothels are allowed in towns under 100,000,” said Cummins, who operates Bella’s Hacienda Ranch in Wells.

AB 440 as introduced in the Assembly was intended to require law enforcement agencies to cite people for misdemeanor violations instead of arrest them. The original version did not include the change in sheriff qualifications.

The changes appear in the third reprint of the bill dated March 29, 2021. The Legislature’s records, however, show that the bill received final passage by the Assembly on April 20. The changes do not appear in either adopted amendment to the bill posted online.

“What else is on the agenda? What other changes are going to be made without warning?” said Cummins. “Citizens need to know that laws are being changed without public approval.”

The Elko County Clerk issued a notice on Tuesday afternoon that Cummins’ name would not be on the Primary Election ballot “since she is not entitled to be voted for in Elko County pursuant to NRS 293.187(b).

Cummins responded, “The arbitrary change in law, without constituent input, which keeps citizens of the county from running for the elected office of sheriff is unconstitutional and should not be allowed to stand. An elected position should be decided by the people not by legislators or good old boys in back rooms figuring out a strategy on how to keep control."

At one point during the open filing period in March, Cummins’ name disappeared from the list of candidates. When the Elko Daily Free Press asked about the deletion, the newspaper was told that it was a clerical error and Cummins’ name was put back on the list.

Three challengers remain on the ballot along with incumbent Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza. Two are deputies and one is a former deputy.

“The most important point is that no one is coming to save the people of Elko County,” Cummins said. “WE are the people we've been waiting for.”

