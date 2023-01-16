Wells City Council meets under new mayor

WELLS -- Wells City Council held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 10 in the Council Chambers of City Hall. Newly elected Mayor Gary Pollock was sworn in replacing Layla Walz who was termed out. Councilwoman Carman “Beth” Savedra was also sworn in. She takes in the seat of Bob Woosley who chose not to run as he is the new principal at Wells Combined School.

In November 2019, Councilwoman Savedra was appointed to fill the position of Tamara Jackson who resigned due to job relocation. Savedra served the rest of that term through 2020. She was one of the founding members of Wells Main Street, a group supporting the local business community. Currently she is a member of Wells Elementary PTO. Before her recent election to the Council, she had attended most of the Council meetings through last year.

Pollock is a newcomer to Wells politics. Before being elected he, too, attended some of the Council meetings. He graduated from Well High School and entered Great Basin College in 2000. Pollock now works for Elko County.

Besides swearing in new members and changing signatures on various bank accounts, the Council approved a new three-year contract for Cameron Huff, golf pro at Wells Chimney Rock golf course.

Additionally, the Council approved using Community Development Block Grant funding to hire consultants Wood Rodgers to develop planning and design for the Woodhill’s Trail Network. The Trail Network has been proposed to develop a recreation area with trails for hiking and ATVs. Woodhill’s property is located east of Wells and south along U.S. Highway 93. The consultants will work with Bureau of Land Management and private property owners to develop the design.

The Council also approved spending $80,000 from the Brownsfield Pilot Cooperative Agreement grant for cleanup on the old Stinker Gas Station. The building, next to the Super 8 on east Sixth Street, was demolished several years ago and now mitigation on the soil will clear up any contaminants so the property, owned by the City, can be sold for new development. The City of Wells will provide in-kind service of $16,000.