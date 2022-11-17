Wells city leadership changes

WELLS -- Leadership at Wells City Hall has changed, and positions have been realigned following last month’s resignation of City Manager Jordan Tilley.

The Wells Council accepted Tilly’s resignation on Oct. 25, 2022, just under a year after he replaced Jolene Supp. He leaves with a severance pay of eight weeks’ salary and benefits.

Tilley said he was leaving for personal and family reasons. He was hired after a long local and online search that took over a year and a half.

Supp had been city manager for 22 years.

Tilley said he was surprised at the number of projects in the planning phase that were on his desk when he started. One of the projects was to bring natural gas from the Ruby Pipeline 20 miles north of Wells. Another was to continue work on the Redevelopment District on east Sixth Street and U.S. Highway 93 to make ready for new businesses to move in.

Tilley also lead Wells to successfully challenge FEMA’s new 2022 floodplain regulations, which have been reverted back to the 2013 regulations.

At the regular Council meeting on Nov. 8, a proposal was made by two members of Wells City staff to have co-responsibilities for the city manager job.

Jason Pengelly has been the head of the Public Works Department for several years, while City Clerk Samantha Nance has been handling accounting and office duties at City Hall.

The Council accepted this proposal; Pengelly will be the city manager and Nance as his assistant.

Both are staying with their present jobs and have assumed the additional city manager duties. This agreement saves Wells time and money in forgoing another search to fill the city manager’s job.

Changes in Wells City government will be seen in the new year, when newly elected members of the City Council will be sworn in. Wells does not hold a primary election for Wells Council elections, so in the recent General Election a new mayor, Gary Pollock, beat four others for the title. The current mayor, Layla Walz, was termed out.

A new council member was elected from a field of three. The winner, Beth Savedre, will replace Bob Woolsey, who chose not to seek re-election.