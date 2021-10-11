Wells parent plans to take unmasked children to school

Commissioner Rex Steninger responded Monday to Gale’s letter, asking him to be patient and to reconsider his plans. He said Narvaiza “is responsible for protecting our rights by enforcing the laws and I am confident he always will. I am also confident that he will refuse to enforce unjust laws. But it is not his responsibility to determine the constitutionality of the mask mandate for students. Determining the constitutionality of law is the job of our judicial system.”

Narvaiza wrote last month that “Fighting amongst ourselves in this County will not solve anything. I will continue to work with County Commissioners and our legal team to fight against unlawful mandates and to find solutions that work for us as a community, together as one.”

Gale said he originally planned to take his children back to school on Monday but delayed it until Tuesday because the sheriff’s office had a conflict. His letter was emailed Saturday to the sheriff and copied to county commissioners, school officials, and media.

Nearly all of the schools in the Elko County School District have been under a student mask mandate for weeks. According to Nevada’s COVID website, there have been 524 student cases and 66 staff cases since the school year began. These numbers include 22 student and six staff cases at Wells Combined School.

Elko County currently has the highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 in Nevada.

