Wells to continue using old flood maps

WELLS – City officials are pleased to learn that floodplain mapping from September 2013 will continue to be used as ongoing issues of their appeal to the Federal Emergency Management Agency are resolved.

Wells City Manager Jordan Tilley received word of the decision last month.

The City was notified by FEMA in December 2021 that new floodway and floodplain maps had been drawn up. Wells had 90 days to appeal, which they did by hiring in March 2022 the firm of Hansen, Allen and Luce to prepare a hydrology report that would challenge FEMA’s changes.

The area most affected by the proposed federal plan is in the Wells Redevelopment District, at the east end of Sixth Street ending at U.S. Highway 93. Wells has already spent $450,000 to purchase land and clear vacant, unsightly buildings to open the area for new development to move in.

FEMA, the federal agency in charge of leading national efforts to prepare for, protect and mitigate against natural disasters, also responds to aid recovery from the impacts of natural disasters and man-made incidents or terrorist events. It ensures flood insurance and disaster assistance is available. By mapping floodplains, the agency helps save tax dollars.

FEMA’s proposed plan has been designed for a “hundred-year flood” and increases the water flowrate by 4.5 times the present rate of 750 cubic feet per second, cfs to 3,400 cfs.

There have been previous floods in this area. The largest and most recent one was in February of 2017 when water from the high snowpack in the surrounding foothills melted as additional rainfall created too much water for the culverts under Interstate 80 to handle. The raised railroad tracks also held back the water from flowing to the lower land north and then west to the Humboldt River. The backed-up water flooded businesses on the east end of town.

After the 2017 flood, the City hired Hansen, Allen and Luce to study the drainage problems and design better drainage for this area. Included in the appeal was an up-to-date map showing the improvements made in the Redeveloped District to mitigate future flooding. Fill dirt had been added to raise the land level in this area and with a better drainage ditch.

The City’s anticipates these changes will satisfy the goals of the new FEMA plan.