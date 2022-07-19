West Wendover mayor resigning

WEST WENDOVER – Mayor Daniel Corona announced Monday evening that he plans to resign his position effective Aug. 2.

“Serving as mayor has been the single greatest honor of my life,” he said in the Facebook announcement. “However, it is time for this chapter to close to allow a new one to begin.”

Corona said he has accepted a position with “a leader in the gaming industry” and will be relocating to the Reno-Tahoe area in the coming weeks.

He has served as mayor for nearly six years.

“It has been my sincere honor to serve as the mayor of West Wendover,” he said. “Together we have accomplished much more than anyone could have ever anticipated.”

Corona thanked Nevada senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, congressman Mark Amodei, and Gov. Steve Sisolak for their roles in the city’s accomplishments.

Corona made national headlines during his service, with NBC News doing a feature report titled “Deep in Trump country, Nevada’s first openly gay, Latino mayor leads a blue-leaning city.” The report said Corona became interested in politics at the age of 16 when he heard a speech by Barack Obama. After high school, he moved to Salt Lake City and then Las Vegas to attend college, but he returned to West Wendover in 2015 to be closer to family.

The mayor plans to submit his resignation at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“When I was sworn in as mayor in 2016 I had every intention of serving as long as the voters allowed me to do so,” he said. “Although I am relocating, I will remain a Nevadan and will continue to use my voice to advocate for the positions that are important to me.”

“I believe that now, more than ever, the future of West Wendover is incredibly bright. I will forever be grateful for my time in office and to all of you for allowing me to serve.”