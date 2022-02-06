What’s on the agenda? Elko government in the week ahead

The Elko Convention & Visitors Authority board of directors will convene a special session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Elko Convention Center. Business includes consideration of a three-year agreement with GES to continue as the contractor for electrical services for the Elko Mining Expo; a one- to three-year agreement with Source 1 Events to continue supplying canopy/tent furnishings for the Elko Mining Expo; and discussion of signing a letter to the Department of Taxation regarding corrective action taken in response to the fiscal year 2020-2021 audit findings.

The City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Elko City Hall. Members will discuss a proposed agreement regarding downtown health and safety issues in public spaces, at the request of Catherine Wines. The agency will also review and possibly take action on outstanding and noncompliant storefront improvement grants.

The Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Elko City Hall. Elko Boys and Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr is scheduled to make a presentation on a possible Recreation and Events Center. Police Chief Ty Trouten will present an annual report on the police department. The council may take action on a transportation services agreement with SkyWest Airlines Inc.; a $12,500 settlement agreement with a man who claims his constitutional rights were violated during his arrest on Dec. 20, 2019; and providing American Rescue Plan Act funds to local organizations for promoting and expanding behavioral health services. The city may also approve a special event application from St. Joseph Catholic Church to drop plastic Easter eggs from a plane into a city park on Easter.

The Elko County School District board of trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the board room at 850 Elm St. The board will review and possibly accept a proposal from MGT to update the school district’s Facility Master Plan.

The Elko County Roads Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the Nannini Administration Building to discuss road work done in January and plans for February, including culvert and maintenance repair on Lower South Fork Road and Smith Creek Road, if weather allows. Other February projects include spreading road base on Lower Lamoille Road, Hog Tommy Road, and Tuscarora Road. The county may also begin accepting bids on applying a cement-treated base with new pavement on the industrial section of Last Chance Road.

Elko County Enhanced 911 Board meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Nannini Administration Building. Items on the agenda include an update on the status of the CAD project, discussion about replacing the Digital Logging Recording System which has reached the end of its life, and updates on the Enhanced 911 Five Year Master Plan.

