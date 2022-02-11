What’s on the agenda? Elko government in the week ahead

The City of Elko Stormwater Advisory Committee’s first quarterly meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Elko City Hall. The board will discuss items involving the Nevada Department of Transportation, and review the ongoing enforcement of the city’s municipal stormwater permit.

------

The Elko County Board of Commissioners meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board may approve submitting a letter of intent to the Nevada Department of Taxation to increase Elko County's property tax rate for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget process.

The board will also conduct a public hearing to finalize an ordinance repealing the ban on discharging firearms at night in unincorporated areas of the county. The Nevada Department of Transportation will report on a plan for the overnight closure of Interstate 80 near Emigrant Pass in June for demolition of a bridge.

The board will also discuss a zoning change request from Matthew M. and Marissa D. Murphy to allow a boarding kennel for dogs on property between Tonka Lane and Martin Avenue. The board may also act on a letter of concern from Kenneth Jones and Marlo Dahl regarding excess wild horse numbers in the Maverick and Medicine Herd Management Area.

------

The Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Nannini Administration Building. The fire chief will present an annual report on 2021 activities in the Elko County Fire Protection District. The board will also discuss an annual operations plan for 2022 and certification requirements for firefighters.

------

The Elko County Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Nannini Administration Building. Board members will be sworn in, along with Elko County Assessor staff and entity representatives. The board will hear appeals of property tax valuations filed by Love’s Hospitality, Elko Ruby Vista LLC, Edwin Enterprises LLC and Rite Aid Corp. An appeal withdrawal request from Home Depot will also be heard.

------

The Elko County Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider a zoning change on land off North Fifth Street for a 54-lot subdivision, as request by HQ5 LLC.

------

A special session of the Elko City Council is scheduled at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Elko City Hall. The agenda had not been published as of Friday morning.

