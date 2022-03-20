What's on the agenda: Local government in the week ahead

Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Nannini Administration Building. Members will discuss a draft of the Fiscal Year 2023 Predation Management Plan, a Hunting Expenditures Survey by the University of Nevada, regulations on migratory waterfowl seasons and bag limits, and the First Come First Served tag program.

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority board of directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Cedar Room at the Elko Convention Center. Members will discuss the 2022/23 tentative budget, selecting an auditing firm, and scheduling a strategic planning workshop. Also to be discussed are “options for the ECVA to collaborate with other organizations and/or entities for economies of scale, administrative support and sustainability of operations.”

Elko City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Elko City Hall. Members are scheduled to consider and possibly approve designating $500,000 in ARPA Funds to local small businesses that experienced a direct negative economic impact as a result of the public health emergency; award a bid on the Spruce Road Reconstruction Project and adopt the 2022 Street Inventory and construction project list; and possibly accept a proposal from Matrix Consulting Group in the amount of $49,000 to conduct an analysis of the management and organization of the Elko Fire Department.

The council will also consider and possibly approve a resolution concerning flooding in the vicinity of the Humboldt River and establishing a maintenance program in furtherance of the goals of the Humboldt Area Recreation Program (HARP).

Elko County School District board of trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at 850 Elm St. Action items include proceeding with the payment of COVID retention bonuses; permission to continue the Natural Gas Conversion Project at Spring Creek and Liberty Peak elementary schools; acceptance of the bid for fiber installation at Flagview, Wells and Wendover; review of the calendar for Battle Born Youth Academy; and an application to operate an alternative schedule for approximately 1,800 students.

Spring Creek Association board of directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Spring Creek Association Office. Members will review and discuss allocation of the 2021 Carry-Forward funds.

Spring Creek residents are invited to attend one of five workshops Thursday through Saturday to discuss the Association’s five-year strategic plan. The meetings at the Fairway Community Center are open to community stakeholders, including Spring Creek residents, property owners and business owners.

On March 24, the first meeting runs from noon to 3 p.m., with the second session starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. The next day, meetings are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on March 25. On March 26, the final meeting starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

