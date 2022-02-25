What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

The Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Nannini Administration, Building, Suite 102. The board is scheduled to discuss a state requirement for a Water Plan and updating the Elko County Water Plan following the 2020 Census.

The City of Elko Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elko City Hall. The board may initiate an amendment to the City of Elko Master Plan regarding the location of proposed future cemeteries; and amending the land use designations at a one-acre lot at 1300 Fairway Drive, on multiple parcels north of Silver Street and east of 12th Street, and on several parcels on West Idaho Street west of the airport runway.

Elko County Commissioners are scheduled to discuss how to spend revenue from a requested 50-cent property tax increase when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building, Suite 102.

The board will also consider taking action on “the unfunded mandate and consequences of AB424,” a 2021 bill that “revises provisions for pre-trial release including a 48 hour time frame for a hearing which creates enormous economic hardship and may require several departments to work 7 days a week.”

Commissioners also are expected to consider awarding a contract for the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center Project to American Southwest Electric for $4.3 million; approval of the annual Trustee Property Auction of more than 140 parcels on April 18-22; a zoning change request submitted by 2 Wild Poppies LLC in Pleasant Valley; and an ordinance adding a conditional use of animal kennels and equestrian riding and training academies to county code.

The City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elko City Hall. The board could take action on the 2026 Sestercentennial Art Project, the Power Box Project, the Community Tree Project, possible sculptures to be displayed on downtown art pedestals, and the city’s arts brochure.

Information will also be provided on the Art Pedestals in the downtown Block Ends Construction Project.

Elko County’s Enhanced 911 Board and the Elko TV District are scheduled to meet Thursday. Agendas were not available as of Friday.

