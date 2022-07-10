 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

Downtown Elko

Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the Fairway Community Center. The panel will consider approving the second reading of a home occupation rule and applications for home occupation permits from Brianna Crandall Photography at 450 Shadybrook Drive, Knockin’ Skulls European Mounts at 753 Thorpe Drive, The Flower House at 879 Willington Drive, and Adventures in Chalk at 191 Viewcrest Drive.

--

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at City Hall. The council will conduct a first reading on a proposed amendment to the Fire Code regarding sprinkler requirements in large homes. Also on the agenda are an application from Tony Odeh to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission left by the resignation of Gratton Miller, and requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds from Morning Star Integrated Health Center and Cook’s Steakhouse & Saloon.

--

Elko County Roads Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will discuss the June 2022 road report and the monthly project outlook for July.

--

Elko Television District Board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at 540 Court St. The board will discuss current and future projects as well as a break-in at a TV District building.

Tags

