What's on the agenda: Local government in the week ahead

Elko City Council will meet in special session at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Elko City Hall. Council members will conduct a first reading of an ordinance changing the allocation of hotel tax funds with .75% going to the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Facility Fund and 1.25% going to the Air Alliance Airline Revenue Guarantee Program.

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Marketing Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Elko Convention Center Cedar Room. The agenda calls for updates from ECVA staff and marketing committee members.

Elko County Debt Management Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Nannini Administration Building. Commissioners will review policies, plans, and indebtedness reports for Central Dispatch Administrative Authority, City of Carlin, City of Elko, City of Wells, City of West Wendover, County of Elko, Elko Convention & Visitors Authority, Elko County Fire Protection District, Elko County Recreation Board, Elko County School District, Elko Television District and West Wendover Recreation District.

Elko County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5: 30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the board room at 850 Elm St. The board will hear a presentation from MGT on the facility master plan. The board will also consider changes to various policies, including racially discriminatory identifiers. To comply with Nevada Revised Statute 388.045, the board would prohibit “the use of any name, logo, mascot, song, or other identifier that is racially discriminatory or contains racially discriminatory language or imagery, including, without limitation, a name, logo, mascot, song, or other identifier associated with the Confederate States of America or a federally recognized Indian tribe” without approval of the tribe.

Elko County Roads Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will discuss a request from the Nevada Department of Transportation for the county to consider maintaining a solar-powered pedestrian sign at the intersection of Boyd/Kennedy Road and Ann Way.

Elko County Budget Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider spending $10,000 on a used Trimble R10 GPS receiver for Planning and Zoning to enable them to have a complete survey grade GPS system.

Elko Television District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Elko County Commissioners Room. The board will consider a link from Lamoille to Peavey for a TV channel or security use, and purchasing an IP stream device in partnership with Eureka County to connect fiber from Reno.