What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

The Elko City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Elko City Hall. They are scheduled to receive a year-in-review presentation on Ruby View Golf Course from Duncan Golf Management, review and possibly approve American Rescue Plan Act donations to seven nonprofit organizations, and consider applying with the state Department of Environmental Protection for EPA funding to benefit water or wastewater systems and infrastructure.

The Elko County School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the board room at 850 Elm St. Trustees are scheduled to approve a reapportionment resolution that would move Precinct 9 from District 2 to District 1, following the 2020 Census. They will also review and possibly approve retirement service credits, and discuss the interim superintendent’s evaluation.

The Elko County Budget Committee is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building. The committee will consider reallocating previously approved capital funds from the Sheriff's Office Taser purchases to the Mobile Dispatch Terminal project, in the amount of $125,760 with no impact to the budget.

The Spring Creek Association board of directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 401 Fairway Blvd. The board will review and possibly amend an agreement with Karr Food and Entertainment for the golf course restaurant and bar concessionaire contract.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0