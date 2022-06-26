What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Elko Conference Center’s Ruby Room. The board will consider transferring signature authority to new executive director Annette Kerr, along with approval to make purchases up to $10,000 without board approval and to be issued a credit card with a $7,000 limit. The board will also consider applicants for an open position on the marketing committee, and a request for $30,000 in marketing funds from Championship Rugby League to promote matches in Elko this fall.

———

City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Elko City Hall. The RDA authorized staff to solicit bids for the Downtown Art Pedestal Project at their May meeting. Based on the engineer’s estimate, quotes were requested from multiple contractors rather than going out to bid. “Quotes came in a lot higher than anticipated and could potentially negatively impact the RDA goal of the reconstruction of the downtown corridor,” according to the agenda.

———

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Elko City Hall. The council may enter a professional services agreement with MGB+A, The Grassli Group, for design of the Sports Complex Phase 2 project at a cost of $395,182. The council will also consider a third amendment to a permit for Ygoa Ltd. to occupy a portion of right of way at The Star for installation of columns and footings to support a new balcony, remove and replace sidewalk with a hydronic heating system, and other work. The council will hear an appeal from Dusty Shipp of Braemar Construction LLC of the permit requirement to include automatic sprinklers in a single-family home under construction on Eagle Ridge Loop.

———

Elko County School District board of trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the board room at 850 Elm St. The board will consider several budget measures including interfund loans, and possibly accept bids from Charles Chester Plumbing and Heating to convert Liberty Peak and Spring Creek elementary schools to natural gas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0