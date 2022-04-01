What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

City of Elko Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elko City Hall. The panel will consider a conditional use permit for development of a new building for the Elko Institute of Academic Achievement at Ruby Vista Drive and College Parkway. Also to be considered are changes to the master plan for future land use in parts of the city, including for future cemetery sites.

--

Elko County Regional Transportation Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will hear a request from the City of West Wendover for $187,000 in RTC funds to cover expenses in the current fiscal year.

--

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will conduct a second reading and possibly adopt a controversial ordinance to add conditional uses of property to county permit code, including Airbnb, animal kennels, restaurants, and nurseries or garden centers. The board may also approve a tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

--

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building to consider approving a tentative budget.

—

City of Elko’s Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elko City Hall. Possible action will be taken on plans for the 2026 Sestercentennial Art Project, the Power Box Project, Community Tree Projects, and sculptures to be displayed downtown on art pedestals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0