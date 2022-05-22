What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider updates to the Elko County Water Plan and Elko County Sage Grouse Plan.

--

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the Elko Convention Center Cedar Room. The panel will discuss augmenting the general, marketing, and facilities funds by a total of more than $668,000 in order to appropriate previously unbudgeted expenses. Also on the agenda are proposals from the University of Nevada School of Medicine for ECVA sponsorship of the 2022 Rural Nevada EMS Conference with up to $5,000 discount/waiver of fees; and the National Rifle Association for ECVA sponsorship of the 2022 Friends of NRA Banquet with a $1,612.50 discount/waiver of fees.

--

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in Elko City Hall. The board will consider action on the final budget for fiscal year 2022-23, and conduct a closed session to discuss labor negotiations with the Elko Police Officers Protective Nevada Association of Public Safety Officer Communications Workers of America.

The council will consider changing city code to make installation of natural gas infrastructure in new subdivisions optional under certain conditions, and to remove the requirement for telephone lines in new construction due to modern advances in communication systems.

The council will also consider soliciting bids to extend the sewer line under Interstate 80 near the west Elko exit; a new franchise agreement with Elko Sanitation; and the installation of artwork downtown.

--

Elko County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the Board Room at 850 Elm St. The board will review and possibly approve a proposal from SFE to outsource the School Food Service Program based on proposals from responding parties.

--

Spring Creek Association’s board of directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Fairway Community Center. The board will discuss the animal control contract with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office; consider a request from Breanna Besendorfer of Spring Creek Sweet Shop to lease the concession at the Horse Palace; review the yearly plan or terminate the Ryan Ranch Pasture Lease; and consider suspending the H2Go Watersports usage agreement at the Marina for one year.

--

Elko County Recreation Board will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board may adopt a final budget for fiscal 1022-23.

