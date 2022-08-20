What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the Elko Conference Center. The board will consider pursuing a 2% increase in the City of Elko’s transient lodging tax, to 16%. The board will also consider marketing fund expenditures totaling more than $35,000.

------

City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Elko City Hall. The panel will review the development of a fire suppression and ADA assistance grant program, and consider possible grant opportunities for the Downtown Art Pedestal Project, which they voted not to proceed with at their last meeting.

------

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider an amendment to an agreement for consulting services on Phase II of the Elko Sports Complex.

------

Elko County School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 850 Elm St. The board will review proposed changes to policies on instructional materials, including the process for handling censorship requests. The policy states that Instructional materials shall not be excluded because of the author’s race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, disability, age, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other category protected by applicable state or federal law.

------

City of Elko Development Advisory Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Elko City Hall. The panel will discuss issues raised by members of the local building community on the scope and speed of Building Department plan reviews, the master reuse program and possible revisions to the Building Code, proposed meetings between builders and City Staff, abandonment and nonconforming uses, Energy Code amendments, parking requirements, stamps required for plans, the use of model homes as offices, and staging model homes for showing.

------

Elko County Transit 5-year Planning Workshop is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

------

Spring Creek Association board of directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Fairway Community Center. The board will consider updating rates for amenity use at the Fairway Community Center and the Marina; requests for proposals for potential upgrades at the Horse Palace; possible changes to conflict of interest and code of conduct policies; and potential legal action against three properties for violation of Committee of Architecture rules.

------

Public Utilities Commission of Nevada will conduct a consumer session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Nannini Administration Building. The general session allows the public to provide input about any topic concerning utilities regulated by the PUCN, including Great Basin Water Co., NV Energy, Southwest Gas, some telecommunication companies, and some railroad companies.