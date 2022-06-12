What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Fairway Community Center. The panel is scheduled to approve the first reading of rules and regulations for home occupations based on a May 27 draft. They will also consider a request for a home occupation permit for Water Canyon Pottery at 353 Spring Creek Place; a variance request for 428 Smokey Drive; a boundary line adjustment between 376 and 382 Country Club Parkway; and three requests for livestock permits.

———

Elko City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider approving a map from Legion Construction and Development LLC for 19 townhomes to be built at the corner of Lamoille Highway and Colt drive. The council will also consider an agreement with Nevada Gold Mines LLC to install a mural on the City’s Ruby Vista water tank paying homage and respect to Native Americans; and awarding American Rescue Plan Act funding to: Holiday Motel, $15,000; Budget Motel, $25,000; Kyra Nielsen (cosmetologist), $5,000; Duncan LittleCreek Gallery, $10,000; Nevada Outdoor Schools, $20,000; and FISH, $35,000.

———

Elko County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at 850 Elm St. The board will consider conducting a surplus sale; approving changes to fiscal management policy; and awarding academic credit for completion of Health Science CTE course.

———

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet in Elko and beyond Wednesday, June 15. The board will convene in Elko at 7 a.m., then recess and reconvene at 11 a.m. in Jackpot and 3 p.m. in Wells. Commissioners will consider providing one-time emergency funding to the China Spring Youth Camp for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $33,068, along with other counties in Nevada.

———

Elko County Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will conduct a public hearing on a request from Chris John and Melanie Mitchell to rezone a parcel in Ryndon for Agricultural-Residential use.

