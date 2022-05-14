What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

Elko City Council has scheduled a Development Workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in Elko City Hall. The meeting will include presentations by City Attorney Dave Stanton on the Uniform Building Code and equal rights; the Nevada State Contractors Board on state laws and other requirements for contractors; the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office; Elko Building Department statistics; and discussion of development-related issues and/or obstacles that could lead to revisions in city code or policies.

Elko Television District Board meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the McMullen, McPhee & Co. conference room, 215 Bluffs Ave., Ste. 300. The board will approve a final budget for the coming fiscal year and discuss several capital projects, including servicing the Adobe Summit area.

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 1:15 p.m. in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider a final budget for the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Elko County Board of Commissioners meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board is scheduled to approve final budgets for the upcoming fiscal year; consider applying for two $1 million grants from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention; consider advertising for bids on remodeling Spring Creek Fire Station 28 with $550,000 allocated for the project; and consider a request for $500,000 from the Elko Institute of Academic Achievement toward construction of a school building.

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Lodging Committee meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 2625 East Jennings Way. The panel will discuss recommendations on topics including marketing strategy, partnership opportunities, and the sentiments of locals and travelers.

Elko County Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in the Nannini Administration Buidling. Agenda items include a public hearing on a request from Matthew M. & Marissa D. Murphy for a conditional use permit to operate a boarding kennel at 238 Tonka Lane; a request from NNE Construction Inc. for a conditional use permit to operate a concrete ready mix plant at 1259 Silver State Drive; and a request from Toby J. Alt for a conditional use permit to operate a drive through and dine in coffee shop that will also serve food at the intersection of Trescartes and Kennedy avenues (behind Dotty’s). The commission will also hear a request from Debra Lynn Kennedy for a tentative map to divide 137 acres at Lower Lamoille and Hog Tommy roads into three parcels of more than 40 acres each.

