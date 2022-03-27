 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's on the agenda: Local government meetings in the week ahead

Downtown Elko

The Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, in the Naninni Administrative Building. Topics of discussion include updates on the Elko County Water Plan and the Sage Grouse Plan.

The Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Fairway Community Center Meeting Room. Possible action items include first reading of an amendment to the procedure for enforcement of COA rules and regulations; second reading of a new rule on signs, advertising, banners and flags; and first reading of a rule that defines specific types of home occupations within the association.

Correction

Correction

City of Elko Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said Spruce Road has been rutted since he moved here 25 years ago. The amount of time lis…

Corrections

Corrections

Elko County School District board appointee and candidate Susan Neal taught sixth grade for eight years after moving to Elko. The grade level …

