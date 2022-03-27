What's on the agenda: Local government meetings in the week ahead

The Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, in the Naninni Administrative Building. Topics of discussion include updates on the Elko County Water Plan and the Sage Grouse Plan.

The Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Fairway Community Center Meeting Room. Possible action items include first reading of an amendment to the procedure for enforcement of COA rules and regulations; second reading of a new rule on signs, advertising, banners and flags; and first reading of a rule that defines specific types of home occupations within the association.