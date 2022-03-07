What's on the agenda: Local government meetings this week

The Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Elko City Hall. The council will hear a presentation from Airplanners LLC regarding air service issues at Elko Regional Airport and possibly take action on a revised transportation services agreement with Skywest Airlines Inc.

The City will also consider approving a non-binding Letter of Intent to convey the National Guard Armory located at 1375 13th St. to the Nevada System of Higher Education for the purpose of establishing a proposed "Nevada Mining Center for Excellence."

The council may also authorize an evaluation of the old Wells Fargo building at 405 Idaho St. for possible use by the City. The building is currently owned by 405 LLC.

--

The Elko County School District board of trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the board room at 850 Elm St. Action items include the interim school superintendent’s evaluation and possibly moving the district’s credit card program from Wells Fargo to Nevada State Bank.

--

The Elko County Roads Committee meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building, 540 Court St. The board will discuss an amendment to the Infrastructure Tax Allocation Road Plan, and potential repairs on Delaware Road in Kittridge Canyon.

--

The Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building. Discussion will include replacing two inoperable washing machines at the Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $36,522.

--

The Elko County Fair Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building. Discussion will include plans for the 2022 Elko County Fair, including “Having a band at the cowboy bar and additional events like the t-rex races.”

--

The Elko Convention & Visitors Authority will conduct a special session at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Elko Conference Center. The board will discuss and possibly approve a tentative timeline for the ECVA Executive Director’s departure and appointment of two board members to lead recruitment, negotiations and transition planning for the position.

--

The Elko County Recreation Board meets at 10 a.m. Thursday at Elko City Hall. Discussion will include a short presentation from the Western Folklife Center regarding the Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

