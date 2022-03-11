What's on the agenda: Local government meetings

The Elko County School District board of trustees will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the central office at 850 Elm St. for “Discussion and possible appointment of C.J. Anderson as permanent Superintendent of Schools.”

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has scheduled a consumer session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, to hear public comment regarding Great Basin Water Co.’s (GBWC’s) application to adjust water and sewer rates in its Pahrump, Spring Creek, Cold Springs, and Spanish Springs divisions. The action would decrease residential water rates in Spring Creek by $15.15 a month, according to the company. Listen via live telephone conference at 1-312-626-6799, with Conference ID 872 4217 3958 and Passcode 073320.

Elko County Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building. Items to be considered include an ordinance that adds a conditional use for animal kennels or boarding or other related facilities, equestrian riding and training academies, restaurants, small businesses, nurseries and garden centers and private event accommodations.

The Elko County Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the Nannini Administration Building. Public hearings are scheduled on a zoning change request and a tentative subdivision map for the development of a subdivision consisting of 54 lots off North Fifth Street north of Elko.

