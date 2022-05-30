What's on the agenda? Local government this week

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Marketing Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the Elko Convention Center Cedar Room. The panel will consider approving up to $5,000 in marketing funds and up to $1,500 facility use fee waiver/discount for the 2022 Rides & Rods Classic Car Show, up to $4,000 in marketing funds for Northeastern Nevada Museum; and up to $5,000 for the 2022 National Basque Festival.

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider selling or leasing six acres of water rights at the Railport for a planned meat-packing plant. Commissioners will also consider requests for subdividing 137 acres at Lower Lamoille and Hog Tommy roads into three parcels of more than 40 acres each; and the creation of 13 single-family home lots off North Fifth Street.

City of Elko Arts & Culture Advisory Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Elko City Hall. Possible action items include the 2026 Sestercentennial Art Project, the Power Box Project, and Community Tree Projects, as well as sculptures to be displayed on downtown art pedestals.

