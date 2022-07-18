What's on the agenda? Local government this week

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider approving the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Elko County Fire Protection District debt management plan and an infrastructure plan that includes shared funds for a mobile command vehicle at a cost up to $150,000.

Elko County Board of Commissioners meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider donating $5,000 toward the proposed Historic Routes Preservation Act, and a resolution to establish an Opioid Recoveries Fund.

Elko County Board of Health meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will hear updates from Nevada Health Centers, including new providers and the Behavioral Health Program. The board will also discuss back-to-school immunization clinics and receive an update from Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on any illness outbreaks, activities of the emergency department and other issues.

Elko County Planning Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Wednesday, July 20, in the Nannini Administration Building. The commission is scheduled to conduct six public hearings on requests including conditional use permits and variances.