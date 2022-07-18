 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

What's on the agenda? Local government this week

  • 0
Downtown Elko

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider approving the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Elko County Fire Protection District debt management plan and an infrastructure plan that includes shared funds for a mobile command vehicle at a cost up to $150,000.

--

Elko County Board of Commissioners meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider donating $5,000 toward the proposed Historic Routes Preservation Act, and a resolution to establish an Opioid Recoveries Fund.

--

Elko County Board of Health meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will hear updates from Nevada Health Centers, including new providers and the Behavioral Health Program. The board will also discuss back-to-school immunization clinics and receive an update from Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on any illness outbreaks, activities of the emergency department and other issues.

People are also reading…

--

Elko County Planning Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Wednesday, July 20, in the Nannini Administration Building. The commission is scheduled to conduct six public hearings on requests including conditional use permits and variances.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County approves new tax rates

County approves new tax rates

ELKO – Many Elko County residents could see a slight reduction in their property tax bills after the Board of Commissioners approved new tax r…

Elko County recount requested

Elko County recount requested

ELKO – Elko County will conduct a recount of 8,080 votes cast in the Governor’s race following a request by Republican candidate Joey Gilbert.

Watch Now: Related Video

These Soviet-era trams are giving Ukrainians a lifeline during the Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News