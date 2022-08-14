What's on the agenda: Local government this week

Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will discuss coordinating hunting seasons with the state of Utah in conjunction with the efforts of NDOW biologist Kari Huebner.

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors will meet in special session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Elko Conference Center Lamoille Room No. 3. The two-hour workshop is an opportunity for ECVA staff and board members to review the existing elements of the new strategic plan, including the core values, mission statement, vision statement, and strategic goals and objectives, to determine whether the existing plan can be simply revised or if it will require significant changes and a comprehensive rewrite.

Elko County Board of Commissioners meets at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the Nannini Administration Building before traveling to Montello and West Wendover. The board will consider selling groundwater rights at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Railport to Devils Gate Ranch for a planned meat packing plant. Commissioners will also consider an ordinance making Elko County employee personnel files and other employment information confidential.

Elko County Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider appointing a planning commissioner to fill the position vacated by John Geary.