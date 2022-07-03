What's on the agenda: Local government

Elko City Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elko City Hall. The panel will consider a request from Kado Properties LLC for a conditional use permit to build three apartment complexes with a total of 36 units in a general commercial district on 1.712 acres at West Sage Street.

Elko County Regional Transportation Commission meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider request for funds from West Wendover and Wells, and review quarterly financial reports related to the Regional Street and Highway Fund.

Elko County Commissioners meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will vote on a resolution setting the county tax rates for 2022-2023. Commissioners will also consider approving a grant submittal to America the Beautiful for funds to control noxious weeds and Mormon crickets, and will hear a presentation from Elko County Library Director Kassie Antonucci on the new branding for the library. The board will also consider a recount canvass requested by Joey Gilbert, a Republican candidate for governor in the primary election.

City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elko City Hall. The board is scheduled to discuss the arts brochure, the 2026 Sestercentennial Art Project, the Power Box Project, the Community Tree Projects, downtown art pedestals and the 2022 Mayors Arts Awards.

