What's on the agenda? Spring Creek workshop on strategic planning

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the Elko Conference Center’s Ruby Mountain Room. The board will consider filling a position on the marketing committee. There are three candidates for consideration: Carrie Massie, General Manager of Home2 Suites; Gina Cortez, General Manager of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott; and Michelli Leedy, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites. The board will also discuss a $213,000 retainer and master service agreement with Reno-based Noble Studios for the ECVA’s new website, and a $42,000 media marketing campaign contract with Sparklight Advertising.

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Elko City Hall. The council will receive formal notice of intent to retire from City Manager Curtis Calder. The council will also review the position’s job description and recruiting process. The council will also conduct a public hearing on the possible sale of 5.88 acres of City-owned land on the north side of North Fifth Street between Rocky Road and Rolling Hills Drive.

Elko County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the board room at 850 Elm St. The board will discuss the district’s class size reduction plan application, five-year capital improvement plan, and a contract with Qualtrics LLC for employee engagement advisement and survey management services for retention purposes.

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at 401 Fairway Blvd. for a strategic planning workshop hosted by the University Center for Economic Development from UNR. No formal action will be taken.

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at 401 Fairway Blvd. The board is scheduled to nominate a director to serve as board chairman; review animal control efforts in conjunction with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office; discuss golf course concessionaire The Klub; review an events concession lease agreement with Sweet Shop; and fill a vacancy on the Committee of Architecture.

Elko Redevelopment Advisory Council meets at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28. The panel will consider making a recommendation to the Redevelopment Agency regarding the development of a fire suppression and ADA assistance grant program.