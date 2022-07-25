 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

What's on the agenda? Spring Creek workshop on strategic planning

  • 0
Downtown Elko

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the Elko Conference Center’s Ruby Mountain Room. The board will consider filling a position on the marketing committee. There are three candidates for consideration: Carrie Massie, General Manager of Home2 Suites; Gina Cortez, General Manager of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott; and Michelli Leedy, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites. The board will also discuss a $213,000 retainer and master service agreement with Reno-based Noble Studios for the ECVA’s new website, and a $42,000 media marketing campaign contract with Sparklight Advertising.

--

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Elko City Hall. The council will receive formal notice of intent to retire from City Manager Curtis Calder. The council will also review the position’s job description and recruiting process. The council will also conduct a public hearing on the possible sale of 5.88 acres of City-owned land on the north side of North Fifth Street between Rocky Road and Rolling Hills Drive.

People are also reading…

--

Elko County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the board room at 850 Elm St. The board will discuss the district’s class size reduction plan application, five-year capital improvement plan, and a contract with Qualtrics LLC for employee engagement advisement and survey management services for retention purposes.

--

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at 401 Fairway Blvd. for a strategic planning workshop hosted by the University Center for Economic Development from UNR. No formal action will be taken.

--

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at 401 Fairway Blvd. The board is scheduled to nominate a director to serve as board chairman; review animal control efforts in conjunction with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office; discuss golf course concessionaire The Klub; review an events concession lease agreement with Sweet Shop; and fill a vacancy on the Committee of Architecture.

--

Elko Redevelopment Advisory Council meets at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28. The panel will consider making a recommendation to the Redevelopment Agency regarding the development of a fire suppression and ADA assistance grant program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko city manager to retire

Elko city manager to retire

“Although my family and I will be relocating over the next couple of months, I will remain in Elko through January to wrap up projects and assist with the pending transition.”

Elko County recount requested

Elko County recount requested

ELKO – Elko County will conduct a recount of 8,080 votes cast in the Governor’s race following a request by Republican candidate Joey Gilbert.

County approves new tax rates

County approves new tax rates

ELKO – Many Elko County residents could see a slight reduction in their property tax bills after the Board of Commissioners approved new tax r…

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Wild video shows jellyfish invading Israeli beaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News