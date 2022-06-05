What's on the agenda? This week in local government

Elko City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Elko City Hall. Commissioners will hear a request from Wells Fargo to place a stand-alone ATM drive-through at Fourth and Idaho streets; a request from Arnold Beck Construction to change the rear setback on a residential lot on Deerfield Way due to its irregular shape and location on a curve; and a request from Karen Hernandez to vacate approximately 1,000 square feet of right-of-way on Carlin Court for construction of a retaining wall.