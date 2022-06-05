What's on the agenda? This week in local government

Elko City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Elko City Hall. Commissioners will hear a request from Wells Fargo to place a stand-alone ATM drive-through at Fourth and Idaho streets; a request from Arnold Beck Construction to change the rear setback on a residential lot on Deerfield Way due to its irregular shape and location on a curve; and a request from Karen Hernandez to vacate approximately 1,000 square feet of right-of-way on Carlin Court for construction of a retaining wall.
Elko Television District will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, in the commissioners meeting room at 540 Court St. The board will discuss several improvement projects including serving the Adobe Summit area.
Elko County Roads Committee meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the Nannini Administration building. The panel will review May’s road report and the outlook for June’s projects.