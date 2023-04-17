Elko County Mybrary Board of Trustees meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Elko County Library. The board will hear a report on the activities of the Elko County Law Library.

Elko Institute for Academic Achievement meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at 1031 Railroad St. Board members will discuss the ongoing capital campaign and facilities project, including an exemption from the March 1 timeline to submit a request to occupy the permanent location at 905 W. Main St. The board will also consider approving the school calendar for 2023-24 reflecting a four-day week.

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider augmenting the fire district’s budget by $600,000 using unanticipated additional revenue sources.

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Nannini Administration Building. Members will consider directing staff how to deal with Frontier Communications phone outages that have left some residents without services for weeks. Commissioners will also consider returning unused donations for COVID-19 support for businesses that have been fined by state agencies. They will also consider responding to Nevada State Parks in regard to requiring reservations to utilize the campgrounds at South Fork State Recreation Area.

Elko County Board of Health will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will receive an update on Nevada Health Centers’ recruitment efforts and staffing status, and reports from Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Vitality Unlimited, and the Elko County School District.