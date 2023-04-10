Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 401 Fairway Blvd. The board will consider first reading of a rule on right-of-way storage and parking, and second reading of a snow removal policy. Members will also consider a home occupation permit for Little Dino’s Daycare LLC at 277 Brooklawn Drive, and livestock permits for two pigs at 40 Arroyo Vista Drive, two goats at 766 Wolcott Drive, and three pygmy goats at 177 Charlwood Lane. Possible legal action will be considered regarding the storage of tools, trash an unlicensed vehicles at 573 Flowing Wells Lane.

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Elko City Hall. Council will consider amending landfill fees under a rule that imposes “a direct and significant burden upon a business” or restricts the formation, operation or expansion of a business. Also to be considered is a three-month extension effective April 1 for SkyWest Airlines to continue air service at a maximum cost of $365,000, and consider rejecting bids for an FAA-grant terminal apron reconstruction after the lowest bid came in $4.57 million over the engineer’s estimate of $5.2 million. Council will also consider authorizing the purchase of an Armored Rescue Vehicle at a cost of $350,000 and portable x-ray and bomb detection equipment for $56,510.

Elko County School District Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at 850 Elm St. The board will recognize Nevada Gold Mines for the company’s support of the School Violence Prevention Program, and review the tentative budget for the upcoming school year.

Elko Television District Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the Elko County Commissioners’ Room. The board will consider partnering with Elko County Soil Conservation Districts to assist in noxious weed management.

Elko County Roads Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will review March projects and plans for April.

Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will discuss property tax and abatement projections received from the state for fiscal year 2023-2024.