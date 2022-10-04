 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to vote in Elko County

Elko County Courthouse

All registered voters in Nevada have the option of voting by mail this year, following the passage of Assembly Bill 321 in 2021. Voters can opt out by submitting a form on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.

Voter registration continues into Election Day. After Oct. 11, any registrations or updates must done through the Nevada Secretary of State’s website at www.registertovote.nv.gov or in-person at early voting or Election Day. Not sure if you are registered? Check at www.nvsos.gov/votersearch.

Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4 at the Elko Convention Center. Additional early voting locations are the Elko Indian Colony Gym on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2; and the Owyhee Human Development Center on Oct. 28, Oct. 29, and Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Election Day Polling Places:

Elko - Elko Convention Center, 700 Moren Way

Spring Creek - Spring Creek Multipurpose/Wrestling Bldg., 711 Boyd Road

Carlin - Carlin Justice Building, 101 S. 8th St.

Wells - Wells Justice Court, 1510 Lake Ave. 

West Wendover - City Hall, 1111 N. Gene L. Jones Way

Lamoille – Lamoille Fire Station, 539 Lamoille Road

Jiggs - Jiggs Community Hall

Correction

Correction

Early voting is scheduled at Owyhee on Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4, and at the Elko Indian Colony on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. An article in Tuesday’s Fre…

Local government in the week ahead

Local government in the week ahead

Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider approval of an …

